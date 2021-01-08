Two men are in custody facing drug and weapons charges following a law enforcement operation in Elizabeth City involving three local agencies.
Darryl Torrey Elliott, 43, and Rashawn Maurice Baum, 24, were arrested Wednesday following execution of a search warrant at Elliott's residence in the 1500 block of River Road, a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office states.
Law enforcement officers served the warrant after an investigation determined the residence was being used to store and sell controlled substances across the region, the release states. Also taking part in the investigation and the men's arrests were officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department and the Dare County Sheriff's Office.
Besides arresting Elliott and Baum, law enforcement officers also seized 12 ounces of cocaine, a loaded .357 magnum revolver and more than $16,000 in cash.
Elliott, who is employed as a truck driver, was later charged with single counts of trafficking schedule II of a controlled substance by possession, manufacture, and transportation. He also was charged with maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.
Baum, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, was charged with possession of a schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.