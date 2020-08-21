EDENTON — Several grocery store chains have expressed interest in the former Food Lion building in the Edenton Village Shopping Center, town councilors were advised recently.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said during council’s Aug. 11 meeting that two grocery chains, both of which have been talking with the town about a store site for several years, plan to visit the former Food Lion site in the near future. She did not name the two grocery store chains.
Councilman Craig Miller asked Knighton about the condition of the former Food Lion building.
Knighton said the building is in the newer part of the Edenton Village Shopping Center on North Broad Street. She has been told by the building’s owner, Gemini Edenton Village 14 LLC, that the grocery store facility is in good shape. There was a portion on the older end of shopping complex that had a water leak, but “that was a long time ago,” she said.
Knighton said that like with other efforts to attract new businesses to Edenton, the town will work with the Edenton-Chowan Partnership to facilitate the grocery chains’ visits.