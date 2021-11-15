Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. Near freezing temperatures are most likely north of Highway 17 and 158. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&