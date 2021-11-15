Two dirt bike riders were airlifted in stable condition to a Virginia hospital after being injured in separate accidents at the Elizabeth City Motocross Park on Sunday.
The two male riders, ages 18 and 53, were participating in the Vet Shootout, South Eastern Winter Series and D13 MX Racing event held Saturday and Sunday. The motocross park is located behind Dixieland Speedway at 1520 Northside Road.
Names of the two men were not available Monday.
According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, the 18-year-old male was injured shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when his motorcycle landed incorrectly off a jump. The teen struck his chest on his motorcycle’s handlebars and hit the ground face first, causing him to lose consciousness.
The teen was transported to the former Morgan’s Corner rodeo and tractor pull grounds off U.S. Highway 158, located about two miles away. He was then flown by Nightingale air ambulance helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. According to Pasquotank-Camden EMS, the teen was in stable condition.
The 53-year-old man was injured shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when he was thrown from his dirt bike while jumping and lost consciousness, according to Pasquotank-Camden EMS. The man had indications of broken ribs on his left side but was alert and in stable condition while being transported from the park to the old tractor pull grounds, where he, too, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General by Nightingale.