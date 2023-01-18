Medical personnel had to provide lifesaving care over the past week to two Albemarle District Jail inmates who appeared to suffer overdoses, one of whom had been at the jail only a few hours, the other an inmate who had been at the jail since October.

According to Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the jail on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, both times in response to inmates who were either "unresponsive" or "unconscious."