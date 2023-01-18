Medical personnel had to provide lifesaving care over the past week to two Albemarle District Jail inmates who suffered overdoses, one of whom had been at the jail only a few hours, the other an inmate who had been at the jail since October.
According to Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the jail on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, both times in response to inmates who were either "unresponsive" or "unconscious."
In the first incident on Jan. 12, Wallio said in a press release, a jail nurse was administering medical care, including the anti-overdose medication Narcan, to an unresponsive inmate when deputies arrived at 7:54 p.m. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived about 10 minutes later and also began administering care to the inmate before transporting him to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
While the ambulance was en route to the hospital, the inmate, identified by Jail Administrator Robert Jones as Johnny Hicks, "became combative" with the EMS staff, Wallio said. Deputies responded and helped with the transport, he said.
Deputies also had to assist hospital medical staff as they treated Hicks at SAMC after he also became combative there.
According to Jones, Hicks was returned to the jail after being treated and is being confined in lieu of a $23,000 secured bond. In addition to felony assault, inflicting serious injury, Hicks is also charged with resisting arrest, fleeing to elude law enforcement, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.
Jones said Hicks, 33, was arrested by the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office but he wasn't sure where Hicks is from.
Jones said he did not know what kind of substance Hicks ingested that required the medical care. He said the sheriff's office is investigating and was supposed to get the results of a toxicology screen performed on Hicks at the hospital.
Wallio said "narcotics in the jail and prison and related cases of how the substances are getting to inmates" continues to be investigated.
In the second overdose incident at the jail, reported Sunday around 8:15 p.m., jail staff told deputies that an inmate had admitted ingesting the drug fentanyl two hours before being brought to the jail. Within minutes, the inmate was unconscious, Wallio said.
Both deputies and jail staff began performing lifesaving measures on the inmate before EMS personnel arrived to take over, Wallio said. The inmate, whom Jones identified as Stanley Weston, was transported to SAMC for treatment and then released back to the jail a few hours later, Wallio said.
According to Jones, Weston was suspected of drug use when he was brought to the jail but he refused treatment. He said Weston is being held on a fugitive warrant issued by law enforcement authorities in Portsmouth, Virginia. The 46-year-old is being confined in lieu of a $257,500 secured bond.
Hicks and Weston are the latest Albemarle District Jail inmates to require medical care for a drug overdose. Adam Seagle, a 24-year-old inmate, collapsed at the jail in June 24, 2022 and later died at the hospital. An autopsy report released in December indicated Seagle, of Hertford, had amounts of the drugs fentanyl and methadone in his body and that he died of a "combined drug toxicity." The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is investigating how Seagle came to obtain the drugs.
Roughly a week after Seagle's autopsy was released, an Albemarle District Jail officer, Jeffrey Haughton II, was arrested after a search by Pasquotank and Perquimans sheriff's deputies revealed he had approximately 7 grams of marijuana in his possession.
Sheriff's Office investigators believe Haughton, 32, of Roper, was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail. Haughton, who is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance at a prison facility, is suspected of bringing illegal drugs and other contraband into the jail. Sheriff's officials have not described the nature of the contraband.
Asked Wednesday if keeping illegal drugs out of the jail is an ongoing challenge, Jones said it's a "problem at any type of confinement facility."
"Drugs always will be an ongoing problem at any facility," he said. "It's been a fight at any facility I've ever worked in."
Wallio said while drug overdoses by inmates at the jail are happening, the situation is no different than at other jail facilities.
"These overdoses (at the jail) are and have been happening at a steady rate (but) it’s no more or less than other facilities of the same size," he said.