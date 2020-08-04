WINDSOR — A tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Isaias killed two residents of a mobile home park in Bertie County early Tuesday morning.
The two victims were not immediately identified.
A press release from Bertie County Tuesday afternoon said 12 people were transported to the hospital with storm-related injuries, and at least 10 others were rescued and transported to local shelters.
The tornado struck the Cedar Landing Community around 2:30 a.m., the county said.
“Assessment of the scene will continue today as well into the coming days,” Bertie County Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper said in the press release Tuesday.
He said teams from across the state are also on the ground helping supplement local search efforts.
“We want to emphasize that this is not a recovery mission, and rescues are still taking place which is why it is increasingly important to steer clear of the area,” Cooper said.
The search area encompasses the Woodard-Morning Road section in the Cedar Landing community, which is also also known as “The Neck.”
The county said the number of damaged homes is still uncertain but aerial photos of the area show numerous homes were destroyed by the tornado.
The county said emergency crews were on the scene before the storm passed, and battled strong winds, rain, and the dark of night to continue to respond to calls for assistance. Downed trees hindered rescue efforts, the release said.
“We are extraordinarily grateful for the assistance of community non-profits, churches, and local law enforcement agencies who continue to assist us,” Bertie Board of Commissioners Chairman Ron Wesson said in the release. “We had so many area agencies standing at the ready to spring into action. Our hearts are heavy as we continue to survey damage and get the big picture about what transpired, and just how many were impacted.”
County officials said officials with the National Weather Service will arrive in Bertie on Wednesday to provide analysis on the size of the debris field, as well as gauge the size of the tornado.