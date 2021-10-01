Elizabeth City police have arrested two city men in connection with the shooting of a local woman last week.
Jovon Crutch, 22, and Coreantay Crutch, 21, were arrested Thursday by Elizabeth City Police detectives and charged in the Sept. 23 shooting of Tiana Shenay Thornton.
Police were contacted at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 about a gunshot victim in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Sgt. Eddie Graham said. When officers arrived, they found Thornton, 19, of Walker Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her upper left chest area, near the shoulder, lying beside a garage, he said.
Thornton was flown by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where a spokeswoman said last week she was in good condition.
Both Jovon Crutch, of the 1500 block of Herrington Road, and Coreantay Crutch, of the 100 block of Oak Grove Avenue, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Jovon Crutch was also charged with trafficking opium, police said.
Both Crutches, who police said are related, are being confined at Albemarle District Jail. Jovon Crutch was being held in lieu of a $700,000 secured bond, a jail official said Friday. Coreantay Crutch was being held in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond. Jovon had his first court appearance on Friday; Coreantay is due in court on Monday.
Police continue to investigate Thorton’s shooting, Graham said. They’re urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 252-335-4321 or Crime Line at 252-355-5555.