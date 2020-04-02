Two more Pasquotank County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to seven, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website shows.
Also, a second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Currituck, the website shows.
Albemarle Regional Health Services, the multi-county health department, said this morning that the Currituck resident is currently isolated in another state and has not been in the county since January.
Statewide, there are now 1,857 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in North Carolina, including a Bertie County resident who died on Wednesday.
DHHS also reported that 184 persons are hospitalized for COVID-19 and the state has completed a total of 28,679 tests for the respiratory disease.
ARHS reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Chowan and Gates counties on Wednesday.
As it has done in other cases of COVID-19 in the region, ARHS did not release details about the persons who tested positive for the coronavirus.
ARHS said it is following state health guidelines for determining others with whom the residents testing positive for COVID-19 have had close contact. ARHS has defined “close contacts” as those with whom the person testing positive has had direct contact, or been within 6 feet of, for at least 10 minutes while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.
Caregivers and household members of persons who test positive for the virus are considered close contacts, ARHS has said.
The two additional Pasquotank cases and the second Currituck cases bring the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the region to 22. That does not include three cases reported in Dare County, which has its own health department.