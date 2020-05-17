Another two residents at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, raising the number of deaths at the Elizabeth City nursing home to six and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pasquotank County to seven.
Christy Saunders, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, reported the two deaths in her update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.
According to Saunders, the number of COVID-19 cases at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation has risen to 50, which includes 36 residents and 14 staff members.
The cases at the nursing home, along with 19 inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution who are considered to have recovered from the respiratory disease, account for 69 of Pasquotank's total of 88 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Of those 88 cases, 42 are considered still active and 36 are patients who've recovered.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight county district jumped to 291 on Sunday as Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans, Gates, Hertford and Bertie counties all reported new cases.
Bertie saw the largest jump in cases, reporting 87 as of Sunday. Hertford's case count rose to 52. Perquimans rose to 23, Gates' to 14, and Chowan's to 14. The number of cases in Currituck and Camden remained unchanged at 11 and two, respectively.
While more than 78 percent of Pasquotank's COVID-19 cases and 80 percent of Hertford County's cases have been reported at congregate living facilities — nursing homes, rest homes and prison facilities — only 15 percent of Bertie's cases have been reported at those facilities.
The two deaths reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation on Sunday increase the total number of deaths in ARHS' eight-county region to 13. Besides the seven deaths in Pasquotank, three have been reported in Bertie, two in Perquimans and one in Hertford County.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 18,512 on Sunday, an increase of 530. The number of virus-related deaths rose to 659, an increase of seven.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 493, an increase of 12 from Saturday. The number of completed tests for COVID-19 rose to 248,944, an increase of more than 10,000 from Saturday.