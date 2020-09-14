HERTFORD — Local and state law enforcement officials are investigating two weekend shootings in Perquimans County roughly 13 hours apart, one that claimed the life of a Hertford man, the other sending a man to an area hospital.
The Perquimans Sheriff's Office also arrested a county woman Saturday in connection with a stabbing in Holiday Island that sent a man to a Greenville hospital.
According to the Perquimans Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Miller Street outside Hertford at 2:36 a.m. Sunday.
Tay'quan Coleman, 23, of Hertford, was shot in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said. Coleman was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City where he died from his injuries, the sheriff said.
Roughly 13 hours later, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Hertford police and the Perquimans Sheriff's Office responded to a second shooting incident in the area of King Street and Edenton Road in Hertford.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot numerous times. Police did not identify the man but said he remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
According to witnesses, occupants of a tan or brown older model Buick sedan and an older model boxy silver SUV shot the man and then left the area, Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown said.
“Officers are working several leads. However, we are asking anyone with information to call 252-426-5751,” Brown said.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said it's unclear at this point in the investigation if the two shooting incidents are connected. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with both probes.
White also said a Holiday Island woman has been charged in the stabbing of a man Saturday night. Brittany Knight, 20, of Holiday Island, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, he said.
According to White, the stabbing victim was airlifted to Vidant Health in Greenville where we was doing well Monday.
Knight was scheduled to appear in Perquimans County District Court Monday.