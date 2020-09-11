HERTFORD — Two Belvidere women have been charged with failing to report another woman's death to law enforcement.
Brenda Allen, 40, and Eavielle Farmer, 75, were arrested following an investigation by the Perquimans Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Perquimans Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Friday.
Both are charged with concealing/failing to report the death of Diana Cunningham, 68, also of Belvidere. Both are also charged with obstruction of justice and being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bonds.
According to the department's Facebook post, the Perquimans Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call early Monday reporting that an elderly woman had been seen wandering down the road.
After investigating, sheriff's deputies found Cunningham's body lying in a grassy area near the boat ramp on Belvidere Road.
Sheriff Shelby White said in a previous interview Cunningham's body was found between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. He also said law enforcement was investigating the discovery of Cunningham's body as a "suspicious" death.
White said Friday law enforcement can't say yet what caused Cunningham's death. Officials were still awaiting for the "rest of the autopsy results," he said.