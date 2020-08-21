COLUMBIA — The Tyrrell County Food Bank project received a huge boost recently when the county was awarded a $100,000 grant by the Cannon Foundation.
The grant will be paired with an $180,000 Community Development Block Grant the county received to construct a food bank facility, according to a county press release.
The 1,660-square-foot facility will be located on the site of the recently demolished Flair Building next door to Tyrrell Hall on U.S. Highway 64 East. Cahoon and Kasten of Nags Head are the architects on the project.
The Tyrrell Food Bank will be an affiliate of the distribution system operated by Food Bank of the Albemarle, according to the press release.
The food bank will operated by a nonprofit corporation created by the Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners, with management assistance provided by commissioners, the Tyrrell County Department of Social Services, the Tyrrell Senior Adult Center and community based religious and civic organizations. The building and its equipment will remain the property of Tyrrell County.
“This new facility will be a great tribute to the faithful volunteers of the Church Road Emergency Food Pantry,” said Tommy Everett, chairman of the Tyrrell Board of Commissioners.
County Manager David Clegg said the new facility will allow the county to “take full advantage of opportunities to assist our food insecure citizens and leverage many government and private resources.”
The county estimates 22 percent of Tyrrell County’s population is food insecure.
Formed in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, chairman and president of the Cannon Mills Company, the Cannon Foundation is located in Concord. The foundation has awarded more than $305 million in grants, mostly for capital and infrastructure projects.