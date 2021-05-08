HERTFORD — A Columbia man wanted on assault and other charges in Tyrrell County is facing additional charges in Perquimans County after leading law enforcement Friday on a high-speed pursuit through downtown Hertford that involved two sideswipes of other vehicles and ended with a short foot chase.
Kevin Terrell Garnett, 21, remains in custody at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond, a spokesman for the Perquimans Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
According to the spokesman, a trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol stopped a 2005 Toyota Corolla on U.S. Highway 17 North near the weigh station after clocking the vehicle's speed at 85 mph in the 55 mph zone. The Corolla fled the traffic stop, however, and took off at a high rate of speed, prompting the trooper to call the Perquimans County 911 Center about 11:34 a.m. and request assistance from Perquimans deputies.
The Corolla turned onto Union Road and then New Hope Road where a Perquimans deputy got behind the vehicle and began his pursuit. The Corolla proceeded toward Hertford, crossed the S-Bridge and sideswiped a pickup truck on the Hertford side of the bridge, the sheriff's office spokesman said.
The Corolla continued on Church Street through Hertford's downtown at 85-90 mph, the spokesman said. Near Church Street's intersection with U.S. 17 South, the Corolla veered off into a parking area between the Speedway convenience store and Hardee's restaurant, sideswiping another vehicle, the spokesman said. Neither that motorist, who was pumping gas at the time, nor the pickup's driver were injured, the deputy said.
The Corolla then made what the spokesman described as a big U-turn, continuing into a gravel parking lot at the 252 Grill, and driving through a field before parking behind a house in the 600 block of Church Street. A passenger who had been in the vehicle got out and immediately surrendered to deputies but the driver — later identified as Garnett — got out and took off on foot across Church Street.
Deputies caught Garnett after a short foot chase trying to hide in an open garage area at J.t's Upholstery Shop, the spokesman said. Employees of the shop were in another area so they had no contact with Garnett, he said.
Garnett, who did not offer resistance when captured, was taken before a county magistrate and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest; resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer; and two counts of hit and run causing property damage. Deputies also seized his vehicle under the state's 2011 "Run and You're Done" law that allows law enforcement to seize vehicles of persons who lead officers on high-speed chases.
Garnett was also served outstanding warrants from Tyrrell County for assault on a female, resisting arrest by fleeing deputies, second-degree trespass and assault inflicting serious injury for a domestic violence incident in Tyrrell on April 30, the Perquimans sheriff's spokesman said.
In addition to the $12,000 secured bond, a magistrate ordered Garnett confined on a 48-hour domestic violence hold for the Tyrrell assault on a female charge. He also is scheduled to return before the magistrate on Sunday where his bond could be increased for the assault charge, the spokesman said.