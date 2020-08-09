Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... OBSERVATIONS CONFIRM THAT PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING. THE DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH SUNRISE. VISIBILITY MAY DROP TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. USE LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.