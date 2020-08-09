COLUMBIA — The state prison system moved several inmates back into the closed Tyrrell Prison Work Farm in Columbia last week. But it’s not clear what impact the move will have on the county that depends on sales of water to the prison for a significant portion of its annual revenue.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesman John Bull, the inmates were moved to the work farm on a temporary basis. The facility’s future is still uncertain at this time, Bull said.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, announced the facility’s reopening on Wednesday and thanked Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee and DPS Secretary Eric Hooks for the move.
Ed Stiles, Steinburg’s legislative assistant, noted that while inmates are starting to move in, DPS has not stated how many inmates are being transferred to the Tyrrell prison. The inmates are being moved from other minimum-security facilities in eastern North Carolina.
Tyrrell County Manager David Clegg said that while the county appreciates efforts to reopen the prison work farm, it’s unclear if the reopening will help Tyrrell’s bottom line.
“We were never informed when prison was closed, and have not yet been informed of it being reopened,” he said. “At this point, we don’t know what ‘opened’ means. For the fiscal viability of our county, ‘opened’ means having at least 500 prisoners or at least having the facility generate enough water usage for a $25,000 a month water bill.”
State prison officials closed the work farm and two other minimum custody prisons last September in order to move correctional officers and other staff to other prisons where there were staffing shortages.
The closure of the Tyrrell work farm showed how it doesn’t take much to push an economically fragile county like Tyrrell into severe economic distress, Clegg said.
“Until we can be reassured that this reopening is going to be as robust as we hope it is, we’re still looking at financial uncertainty,” he said.
While the county appreciates the prison farm reopening, officials still hope to get more information about the state’s plans, so the county can react, Clegg said.
“We appreciate Representative (Ed) Goodwin (R-Chowan) and Senator Steinburg and state Treasurer (Dale) Folwell who came to our advocacy and worked very closely with us in trying to make our case before the General Assembly,” he said.
Earlier this year, Gov. Roy Cooper released state funds to cover a one-year payment on Tyrrell and the town of Columbia’s debt service for their newly built wastewater treatment plant.
Senate Bill 753, which allocates $5.4 million of the Department of Environmental Quality’s general fund to help Tyrrell and Columbia pay off their federal loans for the plant’s construction, is still in committee.
Clegg said its passage would help the county and town but still wouldn’t address future revenue shortages.