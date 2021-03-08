COLUMBIA — The Tyrrell County Schools has concluded that a play recently taught in an elementary school classroom did not include references to transgenderism or sexual orientation.
Tyrrell Superintendent Oliver A. Holley said in a press release the district had investigated whether the play, “Fosters,” included inappropriate material after receiving a complaint from a parent.
“As a part of our investigation and after reviewing the play in question, we have determined that there was no reference to sexuality or sexual orientation within that document,” he said. “I will continue to investigate this issue and take appropriate steps to ensure that we are teaching North Carolina’s standard course of study and complying with our school board policy on teaching controversial issues.”
Written by Kendra Thomas, “Fosters” details the “special connection between abandoned animals in need in need of homes and foster children who feel alone,” according to a synopsis of the play at Pioneer Drama Service’s website. Pioneer Drama Service is a play publishing and licensing company that provides scripts for musicals and dramas to schools across the country.
Controversy about the play’s content arose late last month, when state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, posted comments about it on Facebook.
“I received a call from a grandparent this morning who was upset beyond words,” Steinburg wrote. “His sixth-grade grandson in one of my smallest and rural counties was asked by a teacher, he said, to play the part of a transgender in a so-called classroom skit on video as part of a virtual teaching exercise. If this nonsense has already seeped into rural classrooms then what’s next?”
Steinburg said he has spoken to Holley about the play’s content. But he noted he trusts the grandparent who contacted him about the matter.
“His grandson got the idea from somewhere,” Steinburg said. “The boy was crying about having to play a transgender character.”
Steinburg said there is a TV series with the same name “The Fosters” — a family drama that does involve LGBTQ themes. But he acknowledged the play “Fosters” doesn’t have any transgender characters.
“Apparently the play does not have a part that is a transgender,” Steinburg wrote when he updated his original post on Facebook. “However, there is a TV show — the Fosters — based on this play where one of the characters has been cast as a transgender.
“Where did this 11-year-old student hear this? Obviously he was traumatized as were his parent and grandparent,” Steinburg continued. “I know this family well and they are a very strong Christian family who are extremely upset. It should not even have been mentioned in the classroom if it indeed was. I’m confident this boy did not make it up. He heard it! I am continuing to seek info on where.”
Debra Fendrich, executive editor of Pioneer Drama Service, described “Fosters” in a letter to The Daily Advance as “a touching and sweet story about the special bond between foster children and shelter animals.” She said “every character is clearly identified as either male or female without the slightest suggestion that any character might be transgender.”
Fendrich, of Englewood, Colorado, went on to note Thomas is a teacher as well as a playwright and that Pioneer Drama Service has published more than a dozen of her plays “written specifically for students in a school setting.” Thomas’ other plays, which explore topics like ADHD, bullying, abuse, grieving for a deceased parent and peer pressure, have been produced more than 1,000 times in both traditional and religious schools across the U.S. and Canada, she said.
Fendrich said her firm is “dismayed” that Steinburg would “write such a negative public Facebook post regarding this script” without ever reading it or speaking to the play’s publisher or playwright.
“We are extremely disappointed that Sen. Steinberg would make misleading statements critical of this play — and by extension, Thomas and Pioneer Drama Service — clearly without spending even five minutes doing any research into the matter,” she wrote.
Thomas herself responded to Steinburg’s Facebook posts.
“As the author of the play ‘Fosters’ which you just attacked ..., I would like to say a few things: 1) The play does not have any transgender characters in it. 2) The play has no connection to the TV show.... 3) Read the play. It is a sweet, innocent story about foster children and animals. Not a show that in any way is controversial and it certainly does not deserve this kind of negativity. ...”
Steinburg said he was speaking to the broader issue of what he described as “leftist” indoctrination in the classroom. He noted that in his social media posts he did not name the school district or the teacher involved in putting on the play.
“We should get involved with our school systems and be on watch about what the curriculum is teaching students,” he said.