...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
U.S. Rep. Don Davis, center, opens his district office in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard near Turnbury Drive on Saturday, May 6.
GREENVILLE — U.S. Rep. Don Davis hosted a grand opening for his district office in Greenville on Saturday that will serve constituents in the 1st Congressional District.
The office, near Turnbury Drive at 1710 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite A, will provide federal government casework assistance and serve as a direct link for residents in eastern North Carolina to make their voices heard, Davis said in a press release.
Davis’ staff will also be offering “mobile office hours” by traveling to the 18 other counties in 1st Congressional District to answer questions and address specific needs related to federal agencies, including Veterans Affairs, Social Security, and the Internal Revenue Service.
“I’m honored to open North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District office in Greenville, Davis said. “We will carry out effective constituent casework and go to work for our families, farmers, military families, seniors, and all constituents as they navigate federal agencies and access federal funds.”
“Accessibility is essential, and we recognize not everyone we serve lives in close proximity to our district office, which is why we are bringing our services directly to our constituents through our mobile office hours program.”
In addition to being a resource to help provide information from the U.S. House of Representatives, residents may utilize the office if they are still waiting for a timely or fair response from a federal agency, Davis said.
Although the office cannot guarantee a favorable outcome, his staff will always strive to help constituents receive a just, fair, and timely response, Davis said.
The office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 999-7600.