Former U.S. Congressman Mark Walker does not believe a vote for Ted Budd in the upcoming Republican primary is a vote for former President Donald Trump.
“I disagree with that,” said Walker, who is among four Republican candidates, including Budd, vying for the Senate seat of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who will not seek re-election this year.
Budd is a congressman in his third term representing North Carolina’s 13th District. He also has earned Trump’s endorsement in the Republican Senate primary on May 17.
Walker was speaking to a small group of supporters gathered at The Pines of Elizabeth City Friday afternoon. His visit was part of his campaign tour of the state’s 100 counties.
Up till 2020, Walker represented North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, which encompassed Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties and a portion of Guilford County. Walker did not seek re-election in 2020.
In the coming May 17 Republican primary, Walker will face Republican opponents Budd, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and Margorie Eastman, an Army veteran. In the Democratic primary, Cheri Beasley is the heavy favorite in a field that includes 10 other candidates.
Walker said Friday he hopes North Carolinians will decide for themselves who’s the better candidate, and not let outside endorsements influence their ballots.
“I think North Carolinians should be able to make up their own mind independent of who says, ‘vote for this person or vote for that person,’” he said. “In this particular case, I think let’s look at the records.”
Walker told supporters that he was with a group earlier this week who was asked to name a significant achievement by Budd during his six years in Congress.
“They couldn’t,” he said. “In fact, that’s why Mr. Budd won’t debate. He can’t name anything in six years either.”
The Republicans seeking their party’s nod next month have participated in several recent debates. Budd has not attended any of them.
Budd’s campaign has spent $14 million of “D.C. dark money,” Walker said.
“You know how much D.C. dark money I’ve received?” Walker asked. “Zero.”
Walker said that while he was in Congress, he did not represent special interest groups or Donald Trump.
“I represented the people that trusted me to go and do the right thing,” he said. “And I think that’s the big difference.”
In emphasizing his point about voters deciding for themselves who to vote for, Walker brought up Trump’s recent endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz, a U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania.
“Trump just endorsed Dr. Oz,” Walker said. “If you know your stuff, that’s no conservative there.”
Walker also revealed that on Monday his campaign is going to release the names of 200 pastors across North Carolina who have endorsed him.
Walker, who has faced pressure to resign from the Republican race, shared a story of a recent experience in which he was asked to pledge his support to Budd.
“Two weeks ago, I was offered a deal that if I would walk out on the stage at a Trump rally, then President Trump and others would praise my great conservative record,” Walker said. “They said all you have to do is walk out and endorse Ted Budd as the best candidate in the race. I said I’m not going to do it.”
He said in reaching that decision he was guided by something his father taught him.
“I thought how he taught us that it’s never right to do wrong in order to do right,” Walker said.