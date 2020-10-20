Pasquotank plans to give the owner of the Confederate monument at the county courthouse one more chance to say where it would like the statue to be moved.
If the United Daughters of the Confederacy still doesn’t state a view, the county plans to begin accepting proposals from private citizens or organizations that might be willing to host the monument.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told the Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee Monday that a property owner in Nixonton has already expressed interest in the monument.
The resident said there are six graves of Confederate soldiers and an old church on the property, Hammett said.
Hammett declined to reveal the name of the property owner since there has been no official request and because the county may be soliciting other offers for the monument.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 in July to move the monument, using the public safety exception in state law allowing its removal, and instructed the board’s Special Projects Committee to find a new location for the monument.
Mostly funded by what was then the D.H. Hill Chapter of the UDC, the Confederate monument was placed on the county courthouse grounds in 1911.
Last month, the Special Projects Committee voted to have the county attorney send a letter to the state UDC chapter since the county believes the UDC owns the monument. The D.H. Hill chapter is now defunct and there is no local UDC chapter in the county.
“Strategy one was to return the monument to its likely owner, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and possibly work with them to find a possible relocation site,” Hammett said.
But North Carolina UDC President Sara Powell responded that the organization does not own the monument in Pasquotank County. Powell also said that the UDC wants the Confederate monument to remain “right where it has for more than 100 years.”
“The monies for said memorials were raised by the local UDC chapters and then erected with their help,” Powell wrote to the county. “But once they were erected they were typically a gift to the city or county. We have no documentation, a deed or a title for any memorial showing ownership.”
Hammett told Special Project Committee members Cecil Perry, Jeff Dixon and Barry Overman on Monday that a review of minutes from commissioners’ meetings in 1911 show the monument was not a gift to the county from the UDC.
“Our records clearly show the monument was not gifted to the county,” Hammett said. “I would give them one more week to respond .... There have been other cases in North Carolina where the United Daughters of the Confederacy have worked with a city or county to relocate a monument. We need to exhaust that as a final option with another letter.”
Hammett, however, doesn’t expect to receive another response from the state UDC. He recommended to the Special Projects Committee that the county begin soliciting offers from private individuals or organizations to take the monument if the UDC doesn’t respond or indicates it has no interest in the issue. The committee approved Hammett’s recommendation.
“There is interest out there (from private individuals),” Hammett said. “We could then develop criteria for responding to those responses. We do have the one individual that is interested.”
Voting in July to move the monument from the courthouse were Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Perry, Overman and Charles Jordan. Voting to keep the monument on the courthouse square were Commissioners Sean Lavin and Frankie Meads and board Chairman Dixon.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
Citing protests around the state against Confederate statues in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May, county officials have said allowing the Confederate monument to remain on the courthouse square poses a threat to public safety.