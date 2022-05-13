HERTFORD — Candidates for Perquimans County commissioner offered differing views on economic development at a candidates forum last week, with one calling the county’s investment in a boat basin project at the Marine Industrial Park a “mistake.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, a Republican, and Commissioner Fondella Leigh, a Democrat represented at the forum by Tammy Miller-White, both expressed support for the marine industrial park boat basin as an important project for economic development in the county.
But Tim Corprew, a business owner who is running as an unaffiliated candidate in his first bid for elective office, questioned the wisdom of the boat basin project.
“I think it’s a mistake,” Corprew said. “I think it’s a foolish expenditure.”
Keith Nowell, a Democrat seeking election as county commissioner, emphasized the need for citizen input.
“I believe citizen participation is essential,” he said.
Candidates James Ward, a Republican, and Quentin Jackson, a Democrat, did not attend the forum, which was sponsored by the Perquimans Farm Bureau and held May 3 at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church..
Because three seats are open on the board this year’s election and the number of candidates in each political party seeking the office doesn’t exceed that number, there are no party primaries for commissioner on Tuesday’s ballot. The candidates for county commissioner will be on the ballot in the November general election.
The two candidates for district attorney in Tuesday’s Republican primary also spoke at the May 3 forum. Both agreed on much but apparently disagreed on exactly what it means to be running for the office.
Kim Pellini and Jeff Cruden are both U.S. Navy veterans, both currently serve as assistant district attorneys in the First District under the supervision of District Attorney Andrew Womble, and both are running for the office as Womble seeks election as a judge on the Superior Court.
The two will face off in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
But Pellini insists she is not a politician. The “not a politician” slogan appears on her campaign signs, and at the candidates forum sponsored by the Perquimans County Farm Bureau Federation last week she doubled down on that claim.
That came after Cruden, who spoke before Pellini at Tuesday’s Farm Bureau forum held at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church, opened his presentation by telling the audience that every candidate speaking at the forum was by definition a “politician.”
Cruden said a politician is anyone who serves as an elected official or is running for an elected office.
Both candidates cited their experience as prosecutors. Cruden points to 28 years as a prosecutor. Pellini has 16 years in the role but says she is glad to place her record in prosecuting varied and challenging cases next to anyone’s record.
Cruden said he served as an assistant district attorney under H.P. Williams Jr. and later worked as a prosecutor in Wake County, including five years with the Special Victims Unit.
For the past seven years Cruden has been in charge of the First District’s local office in Dare County.
Cruden said Pellini is an excellent prosecutor. “I just have done it longer and have more experience,” he said.
Pellini said she is a board-certified criminal law specialist and tries more offenses than any other prosecutor in the district.
“I’m willing to fight for you,” Pellini said.
Pellini said she supports more emphasis on victims’ rights and believes the office should have a special focus on violent crimes and sexual offenses.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White is running unopposed this year but also participated in the forum. He mentioned that the sheriff’s office has taken on law enforcement in the town of Hertford under a contract with the town, has placed a school resource officer in every school, and has improved community engagement.
Clerk of Court Todd Tilley, who is also running unopposed — this time as a Republican after switching his registration from Democrat — said he is involved in the statewide effort to update technology in clerk’s offices.
The forum also featured candidates for state legislative offices, District Court judge and school board.