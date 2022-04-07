Elizabeth City State University will be able to admit more students who aren’t North Carolina residents following the UNC Board of Governors’ decision on Thursday to raise the cap on out-of-state freshmen at ECSU and two other historically black universities in the UNC System.
Meeting at Western Carolina University, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted to raise ECSU’s cap on incoming freshmen from out of state from 25% to 50%, a press release from ECSU states.
NC Policy Watch reported that the UNC board also voted Thursday to raise the out-of-state cap to 35% at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro and North Carolina Central University in Durham.
The move follows the UNC board’s decision last year to raise the cap from 18% to 25% at all five historically black colleges and universities in the UNC System.
The UNC board let stand the current out-of-state cap at two other HBCUs. The cap will remain at 25% for both Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University.
Raising the cap, which the universities have asked for for years, is widely seen as a way to increase enrollment at the state’s public HBCUs.
ECSU officials said the UNC board’s decision Thursday has the potential to significantly increase the campus’s enrollment.
Last fall, ECSU’s student enrollment was 2,054. Of that figure, 324 were full-time freshmen, and of that number 218 were in-state students while 106 were from out of state. Most of the students coming from out of state were either from Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Colorado or Texas.
If ECSU had been able to use the 50% cap instead of a 25% cap last fall, the university estimates it would have been able to accept another 112 out-of-state full-time freshmen.
In a statement, ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon thanked the UNC board for raising the cap.
“ECSU provides access to a quality, affordable education, which changes the lives of our graduates and their families forever,” she said. “We have the capacity to accept more students, and I thank the Board of Governors for lifting the out-of-state enrollment cap, which is important for our continued growth.”
Dixon said admitting “eligible incoming students” from North Carolina will “continue to be the top priority” at ECSU. But the university also “looks forward to the opportunity to develop more leaders from beyond our borders.”
UNC President Peter Hans told NC Policy Watch in an interview last month that raising the cap on out-of-state students is “good for the health of universities as a whole.”
“Out-of-state students on the whole have higher GPAs,” Hans said. “They hopefully stay in North Carolina, adding to our talent pool. There’s a financial benefit, not only in the form of, necessarily, the tuition and enrollment of course, but support for the auxiliary operations – housing, dining, athletics, transportation — that campuses are responsible for.”