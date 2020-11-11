The leader of the University of North Carolina System said Wednesday he’s pleased with the way Elizabeth City State University has managed the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.
UNC System President Peter Hans told the ECSU Board of Trustees during the board’s virtual retreat Wednesday that he’s proud of how ECSU has managed COVID-19 while reopening the campus this fall.
ECSU has reported nine confirmed COVID cases among employees, all of whom are now listed as recovered. There have been 63 confirmed cases among students, and of that number 53 have recovered.
ECSU lists 34 students as currently in quarantine because they’ve either experienced symptoms of the virus or been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting their own test results.
Hans said he believes UNC has done a reasonable job balancing health concerns with educational needs. He said he is proud of how ECSU has managed this semester with low COVID case counts and remarkable student compliance with social distancing, mask-wearing and other virus-related restrictions.
Hans said he also appreciated the leadership of ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon and the university’s Board of Trustees. “Things are on the move at Elizabeth City State,” he said.
Normally a new UNC president — Hans, the former president of the N.C. Community College System, was tapped by the UNC Board of Governors to head the UNC System in June — would travel the state and visit all the campuses. However, COVID has hindered that, said Hans, who started as UNC chief in August. He said he looks forward to getting out more as soon as it’s safe and feasible.
Hans said he is pleased with the opportunities ECSU is providing for students and the way the university is contributing to economic development in the region. The aviation degree program is a great example of how ECSU is driving student success and economic development, he said.
“I want to see more students from across North Carolina going to college and graduating on time,” Hans said.
He said the system’s legislative priorities include fully funding enrollment growth. Growth at ECSU is remarkable, especially during a pandemic, he said.
ECSU not only is enrolling more students, it’s also strengthening its retention efforts, Hans noted.
Continued funding of NC Promise and increasing funding for infrastructure needs are also priorities, he said.
NC Promise offers tuition of $500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 for out-of-state students at ECSU, UNC-Pembroke, and Western Carolina University. The discount applies to tuition only and does not include fees.
Hans said he and the UNC Board of Governors are committed to holding tuition flat for this year. “I don’t want to make it any harder to go to school at a time when we desperately need college graduates,” he said.
Hans said he hopes in coming years to place more operational responsibility for UNC campuses in the hands of trustees.
Trustee Harold Barnes asked about opportunities for trustees to meet with trustees from the system’s other campuses. He said in recent years that has helped ECSU.
Hans said he would love to return to the former practice of bringing trustees together, though he noted that’s probably a year or so away because of COVID.
“But yes, I do hope to return to that,” he said.
Barnes asked about the possibility of working more closely with community colleges. Hans said more coordination between the two systems benefits everyone.
ECSU’s pathways program enabling students to enter specific degree programs from community colleges are a great idea, Hans said.