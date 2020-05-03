Holley-Fonville Greek owner Pedro Holley is ready to reopen his apparel store but isn’t expecting a mad rush of customers when COVID-19 restrictions begin to be relaxed.
Holley-Fonville Greek mainly sells fraternity, sorority and Elizabeth City State University apparel at its location in downtown Elizabeth City. However, Holley and his wife, Marlene, also travel around the country selling items at fraternity and sorority events.
Holley said COVID-19 resulted in a “total shutdown” of the store, the couple’s travel to events and their professional photography studio.
The store has also been hurt by the shutdown of the ECSU campus during the pandemic.
“With the university shut down, that shut us out of a total market,” Holley said. “We haven’t even been in the store, except to see how much dust there is. It has just been pitiful.”
Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to slowly lift the state’s stay-at-home order in three phases could begin as early as Friday. Holley, however, thinks that may be too soon for people to venture out.
“I think it is going to be super-slow,” Holley said, referring to how quickly North Carolina’s economy reopens. “I think people for a while — and when I say a while, in my mind it is going to be a year or longer — before things start swinging back. Folks are still scared to come out.”
Holly said his own business’s future will be determined by “whatever the market is” once he can reopen.
“But it will be a long time before the general public gets that confidence of actually coming back out and spending their money like they used to,” he said.
Holley also fears that large group events, such as those where he sells apparel, may be affected even longer, possibly stretching into next year, because of possible limitations of the size of gatherings.
Several events that the Holleys planned to attend, including a Zeta Phi Beta sorority 100th anniversary celebration, have already been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zeta Phi Beta celebration in late June was expected to attract 10,000 people to its event in Washington, D.C.
“This would have been five days of selling, and people from all over the world had planned to be there,” Holley said. “We probably could have done up there in five days what we would have done in six months of regular business.”
Another downtown business, Dear Alchemy Collaboratory, is currently open by appointment only. Co-owner Jessa Kimbra Trotman is looking forward to seeing business get back to normal. Dear Alchemy performs graphic design, screen printing and embroidery. It also hosts private parties and paint classes, which are 50 percent of its business.
“Events have been canceled and things have been slower,” Trotman said. “We had to cancel paint party events and private birthday parties. For screen printing, certain events have been canceled, so they don’t need the shirts anymore.”
Trotman said Dear Alchemy will follow any social distancing measures and other restrictions that are implemented. She’s hopeful customers will “be excited” to get out again when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“We don’t know what to expect, but we are hoping for the best,” Trotman said. “But we don’t want to get a second round of COVID going around. We want to keep everyone safe.’’
Dear Alchemy, which opened last fall on Main Street, used the lull in business caused by COVID-19 to move to a bigger location at 500 East Colonial Avenue.
“It’s a better space,” Trotman said. “We had been looking and we decided to make the move at this time.”
Also eagerly awaiting the end to the state’s stay-at-home order is Brad Giffin, senior minister at Towne South Church of Christ. While Giffin is currently delivering his sermons online, he can’t wait to tell his congregation that he “will see them in person next Sunday.”
But Giffin isn’t sure when that Sunday will be.
He notes that Cooper’s phased reopening plan for churches states that only a limited number of worshipers will be allowed to attend in-person services in the plan’s final two phases.
Towne South averages about 400 worshipers at its two services each Sunday.
“I don’t know what that number will be, but it will expand incrementally, but who knows what that means,” Giffin said. “I don’t think our church can do anything until they say we can meet in a group of 100. I think some smaller churches can open up for sure, and there are a lot of small churches in our country.’’
Cooper’s restrictions on retailers allowed to be open during the crisis limits customers to no more than five per 1,000 square feet of space. Giffin said that is something he could work with, especially since the church could separate chairs in its auditorium to comply with social distancing requirements.
“I wonder if that could be done at stage two?” Giffin said. “If we could do that, our max capacity is well above what we put in each service.”