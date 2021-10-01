Former City Manager Montre Freeman could get up to six months of salary under his separation agreement with the city.
But Freeman, who was fired by City Council Thursday night, first has to sign an agreement pledging not to take legal action against the city.
“It is six months compensation and hospitalization insurance coverage for six months in return for his signing a release in favor of the city,” said City Attorney William Morgan. “Which of course would provide he has no further claims or causes of action against the city.”
Morgan said Friday afternoon that Freeman had not yet signed the agreement.
Freeman, the city’s manager since January, was terminated by City Council Thursday night on a 4-2 vote after being in the job a little over nine months.
Voting to fire Freeman without cause were Councilors Michael Brooks, Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux.
Voting against Freeman’s termination were Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and Councilor Kem Spence.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton did not attend Thursday’s meeting. Both could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Freeman was making $140,000 annually and would receive $70,000 plus medical benefits for six months if he signs the agreement.
Council voted for Freeman’s termination after returning from a closed session that lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. Councilors who voted to fire Freeman did not list any reasons for their decision.
Freeman, who had been on administrative leave since Aug. 23 while council conducted an investigation, attended part of the closed session. He also attended the open session where council took its roll call vote to terminate his employment.
Caudle made the motion to terminate Freeman and it was seconded by Ruffieux.
When asked Friday why he voted to terminate Freeman, Caudle said he couldn’t comment because it was a personnel matter that was discussed in closed session.
Ruffieux also said Friday that he couldn’t comment because Freeman’s termination was a personnel matter.
Before the vote to terminate Freeman, Spence voiced displeasure with the decision. Looking directly at Freeman, he told him he did a “great job” for the city.
“I do want to make it perfectly clear, that I do not support this motion,” Spence said. “I don’t feel like he (Freeman) has done anything that merits releasing him of his duties.”
Prior to the vote, Walton offered Freeman an apology.
Mayor Bettie Parker did not vote but said she disagreed with council’s decision. Parker only votes when council deadlocks on an issue.
“I concur with Councilman Spence, and I concur with Mayor Pro Tem,” Parker said, referring to Walton. “I do want to thank you, Mr. Freeman, for all that you have done. I have seen a lot of what you have done. I don’t know if all the councilors have.”
Asked after the vote if Freeman had received a fair shake from City Council, Walton said “he was disappointed.”
As Freeman exited city hall he called the people of Elizabeth City “amazing.”
“I wish them all the best,” Freeman said.
When asked what council’s investigation into his tenure as city manager entailed, Freeman responded, “I haven’t heard anything about the investigation.”
A former Enfield town manager who graduated from Elizabeth City State University, Freeman was hired to replace former City Manager Rich Olson in October 2020. He began his duties as city manager in January.
Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe has been serving as acting city manager since Freeman was placed on leave. But he is leaving Oct. 31 after being appointed to head the N.C. Department of Public Safety by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week.
Caudle said he expects that finding a new interim manager and starting the search for a new city manager will be a high priority at council’s next meeting on Oct. 11.
“I’m sure it will be the No. 1 topic of discussion,” Caudle said.
Ruffieux said in his opinion that the top priority should be finding an interim manager to replace Buffaloe.