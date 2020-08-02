Employment in the Albemarle area hasn’t fully returned to pre-COVID-19 levels but it’s a lot closer than it was several months ago.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, there were still 2,933 people in the five-county region filing unemployment claims in June — about 6.5 percent of the region’s workforce of 44,471.
However, that’s more than 1,800 fewer people filing jobless claims than in May, when roughly 11 percent of the region’s workforce reported being without a job.
All five counties in the region reported significant decreases in their unemployment rates, and two — Camden, Chowan and Gates — were among the eight counties reporting the lowest rates in the state.
Camden, which reported a 5.6% rate in June, tied with Ashe County for the second-lowest rate in the state. Camden’s rate fell 2.7% from May.
Chowan, which reported a 5.8% rate in June, tied with Avery County and Gates for fourth-lowest. Chowan’s rate fell 2.3% from May. Gates’ rate fell 2.5% from May.
Other area counties also saw significant unemployment decreases. Currituck County reported a 6.4% jobless rate in June, a decrease of 5.4% from May. That qualified as the 22nd lowest.
Perquimans County, which reported a 9.7% rate in May, saw its rate fall by 3% to 6.7% in June. That qualified as the state’s 27th-lowest rate.
Pasquotank County, which reported a 11.3% rate in May, saw its rate fall by 4% to 7.3% in June. That qualified as the state’s 45th lowest rate.
In Camden, 249 people out of a workforce of 4,454 filed for unemployment in June. That compares to May, when 388 persons out of a workforce of 4,502 filed for unemployment and the jobless rate was 8.3%.
County Manager Ken Bowman said last month he hoped the employment numbers for Camden would improve. Asked about the release of June’s employment numbers, he said it does appear more Camden residents are back at work.
“I’m very happy with that because it means our county citizens are getting back to work,” he said. “That’s very good news.”
In Chowan, the number of people filing jobless claims fell by more than 125 — from 452 in May to 322. The county’s workforce, meanwhile, grew from 5,442 in May to 5,546 in June.
Win Dale, director of the Edenton Chowan Chamber of Commerce, noted that unemployment dropped across the state. Dale was referring to the fact that 96 counties in the state had jobless rates of between 5% and 10% in June, compared to only 20 counties reporting that rate in May. Even more significantly, only four counties reported jobless rates of 10% percent or more in June. Eighty counties reported jobless rates that high in May.
“That’s a good sign that the economy is picking up everywhere,” Dale said.
Chowan did not have any industries that were deemed non-essential, Dale said, and while some plants had furloughs or layoffs they are now re-hiring workers. In addition, Nebraska Plastics opened in the midst of the pandemic and now employs 25 workers, Dale said.
Restaurants are still at 50 percent capacity, he noted, and that is probably one reason the unemployment rate is not yet back to where it was before the pandemic.
Noting that Chowan’s unemployment rate in January was 4.7 percent, Dale said he believes the rate will get back to that level as businesses continue to open back up and the economy gains strength.
“Hopefully in another month or two we will be back to that same rate,” he said.
In Currituck, the number of residents filing jobless claims fell by nearly half — from 1,663 in May to 853 in June. The county’s workforce declined from 13,663 in May to 13,403 in June.
Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass said he wasn’t surprised by the new unemployment numbers, noting that the Currituck Outer Banks opened to vacationers on May 16 after being closed to outsiders for two months, which brought the Outer Banks economy to a halt.
“This is what we expected,” Bass said. “Once the bridge reopened, we expected everything to get back to normal. Tourist season is going strong.”
With most tourists renting cottages or vacation rental homes homes, Bass said that people view the Outer Banks as a “safe place” to vacation.
“That is helping is because we have cottages and homes instead of big hotels for the most part,” he said.
North Carolina has mandated the wearing of a face covering in public and Bass said businesses are doing a “good job” of adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Our citizens and visitors are doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Bass said. “That is helping businesses here.”
The pandemic may also boost the economic bottom line for Currituck when it comes to the collection of sales and occupancy taxes. With most school districts across the region opting for remote instruction to start the school year, Bass said people may decide to take a beach vacation in September or October.
“As painful as it is with kids being out of school and being home based, that might actually help us,” Bass said. “People could take a beach vacation when normally they can’t. It could lengthen our season because people could potentially teach their kids from a beach house for a couple of hours and then head down to the beach.”
In Pasquotank, the number of residents filing jobless claims fell by more than 700 — from 1,907 in May to 1,190 in June. The county’s workforce also contracted by more than 400 — from 16,750 in May to 16,322 in June.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy said he looks for the unemployment numbers to drop even further once COVID cases begin to drop and the state goes to Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.
“I’m a glass half-full type of guy and we are going to overcome this,” Lockamy said. “I’m hopeful those numbers will continue to drop.”
In Perquimans, the number of residents filing jobless claims fell by more than 160 — from 483 in May to 319 in June. The county’s workforce also contracted from 4,829 in May to 4,746 in June.
Statewide, 380,123 people in a workforce of 4.8 million filed jobless claims in June, a 7.9% rate. That’s a 4.8% decrease from May.