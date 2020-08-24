CAMDEN — An unexploded anti-aircraft round discovered in a Camden resident’s yard Friday was safely hauled away by bomb disposal experts, the county’s sheriff said.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said the heavily rusted unexploded round was discovered several feet from the shoreline near a cypress tree in the yard of a home in the 300 block of Sailboat Road in southern Camden County.
A sheriff’s incident report described the round as approximately 24 inches in length and 3 inches round.
The first deputy to arrive at the Sailboat Road residence shortly after 1:30 p.m. established a safety perimeter of 50 feet around the ordnance, Jones said.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Christy Saunders also was notified. A 9-1-1 communications officer was heard on the police scanner informing the deputy that Saunders had advised responders not to go near the device.
An explosive ordnance disposal team from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point arrived at the residence around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jones said.
He noted Camden County’s proximity to the still-active Dare County Bombing Range located across the Albemarle Sound in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. The range is used for training military pilots.