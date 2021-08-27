United Airlines Capt. Theresa Claiborne was spending the night in Paris between transatlantic flights when she received a call from Orestes Gooden, chairman of Elizabeth City State University’s Aviation and Emergency Management Department.
It was around midnight in Paris when Gooden called to ask if she would participate in Friday’s ceremony celebrating ECSU’s partnership with United Airlines. Claiborne, who was the U.S. Air Force’s first African American female pilot, went from flying a Boeing KC-135 tanker in the 1980s to flying Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner today for United Airlines.
Claiborne said she told Gooden she would have to check her schedule to see if she could work it out to visit Elizabeth City. A few days later, after deciding she could attend, she returned Gooden’s call.
“I would be delighted,” she said she told him.
Claiborne was the guest speaker at Friday’s ceremony to celebrate a pilot-to-pipeline partnership between ECSU and United Airlines. The United Airlines Aviate program aims to prepare ECSU’s aviation science majors for careers as pilots and other career opportunities with United Airlines.
The partnership comes after an announcement by United Airlines in April that it would be hiring and training 5,000 additional pilots through the Aviate program. At least 50% of the graduates in the program will be women or persons of color.
Claiborne has been flying for United Airlines for more than 30 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. One reason she likes to stay involved in mentoring programs and encouraging women and persons of color to seek aviation careers comes from an experience she faced several years ago during the application process for United Airlines.
She said while waiting to be interviewed with several other job candidates, many of them white males, one person made the comment, “Well, we know you’ll get hired.”
She pressed the person to explain what they meant and then asked if they thought that if she got hired would it be because she had 2,500 flight hours that she had accumulated while in the Air Force. The room fell silent, she said.
That experience has kept her motivated throughout her career, Claiborne said.
“I know if I don’t perform well, other Black women may get the same treatment,” she said.
Each time she returns from a flight she asks herself, “What is it Theresa can do to be a better pilot?”
Claiborne praised the Aviate program and United Airlines for its efforts to improve diversity among its ranks.
“United Airlines is really leading the pack in diversity,” she said.
Claiborne next spoke to the students in the audience who aspire to be pilots. If they come to work for United Airlines, they will be joining the best pilots in the industry — white or Black — she said.
“You’re not going to get hired just because you went to ECSU but you will get a look,” she said. “So, you better bring your best.”
Claiborne concluded by presenting a few items from her travel bag that she always carries with her. Among them were her FAA certification card, her passport, and a seat cushion for her pilot’s seat. The last item was one she highlighted the most: her COVID-19 vaccination card.
She held up the card and encouraged all students in the audience to get vaccinated. After all, earlier this month United Airlines became the first major airline to require mandatory vaccinations for its employees, she reminded students.
“Please, get your COVID shots, OK,” she said. “Do the right thing; get your COVID shots.”
Also attending Friday’s ceremony were ECSU officials, including Chancellor Karrie Dixon, as well as several United Airlines corporate representatives, including Kate Gebo, the airline’s executive vice president for human resources and labor relations.
Friday’s hour-long ceremony was held on campus in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
“It’s a great day in the friendly skies,” said Dixon, quoting from United Airlines’ popular slogan.
Dixon said she was elated and encouraged by ECSU’s strategic collaboration with a major passenger airline. Aviate will lead to successful careers for ECSU students, plus provide United Airlines with a well-qualified pool of graduates to recruit from, she said.
“This is a win-win situation,” Dixon said.
Dixon pledged to the United Airlines guests that ECSU will offer “excellence without excuse.”
“Together, we are going to make a difference,” she said.
Gebo followed Dixon by commenting that both ECSU and United Airlines are on paths to growth. She said United Airlines will maintain a presence on campus.
“You can expect to see United regularly on your campus,” she said.
ECSU Provost Farrah Jackson Ward said ECSU’s aviation science program “was on the rise,” having grown from 47 students in 2016 to 154 this semester.
“We are thrilled to be entering this partnership with United Airlines,” she said.
ECSU is the only four-year educational institution in North Carolina that offers a degree program in aviation science. The program includes a fleet of 12 aircraft that students learn to fly and earn their pilots licenses.