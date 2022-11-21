Church disaffiliation vote

Representatives from United Methodist churches across eastern North Carolina join hands for a prayer prior to a vote on whether the N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church should ratify decisions by nearly 250 UMC churches to disaffiliate from the conference.

 Photo courtesy NC Conference of UMC

Nearly 250 United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina — including five in Camden County and two in Perquimans County — are free to separate from the state conference of UMC churches following a special meeting in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The North Carolina Conference of UMC churches, meeting at Methodist University, overwhelming voted to ratify “disaffiliations” from the church at a special called conference. The vote was 957 in favor to only 165 opposed.