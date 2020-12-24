The Albemarle Area United Way has canceled in-person fundraising events this year because of COVID-19 and many employers have postponed their employee giving campaigns, but the nonprofit's executive director said this week he is "cautiously optimistic" about giving because of the generosity of individual donors.
"People who do have jobs are realizing how fortunate they are to have employment," said AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake.
As a result, individual donations to the local United Way are actually up, he said.
Blake cited as an example someone who had long been a leading contributor to the nonprofit who retired this year. The person initially cautioned United Way officials that he might have to reduce his contribution because he had less cash flow and was facing large, one-time expenses.
But the man considered his overall situation and decided that giving to the United Way would remain a priority, so he's actually increasing his contribution.
Blake said numerous stories like that have warmed his heart this season.
And in what he called a "Christmas miracle," the United Way has raised its match for a $10,000 grant from the N.C. Community Foundation, he said.
The matching grant is for the agency's Community Care Collaborative, which provides financial assistance to residents facing temporary hardships such as illness, car repair or loss of income. The matching grant required the United Way to raise the initial $10,000 by Dec. 31, and Blake said that goal was reached last week.
"The generosity of this community has been overwhelming in many ways to me," Blake said.
That said, he noted that Albemarle Area United Way's overall campaign is running behind last year's campaign. That's because a number of large employers, including the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, have delayed their individual campaigns for the United Way.
Blake said some organizations are planning campaigns for early in 2021, and as long as they go forward and are successful it could be a successful campaign overall.
"I'm still cautiously optimistic," he said.
The pandemic has not only delayed a number of employer campaigns but also prevented the nonprofit from conducting in-person events to kick off fund drives. Blake said his staff has done some ZOOM events and tried to find ways to be creative.
"It definitely has been, with COVID, a more challenging fundraising cycle," Blake said.
But those companies that have run their campaigns have come in about even with last year, he said.
"We consider that a win," Blake said.
The Albemarle Area United Way is also partnering with the city of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County to provide rental assistance and utilities assistance through a $770,000 COVID relief grant from the Department of Commerce that was awarded to the city and county.
Blake said that program is for people impacted by COVID and will provide up to $1,800 per case for rent assistance and utilities assistance. The funds will start being distributed after Jan. 1, he said.
"It's wonderful that we got it and we're so thankful that we're able to help people in Pasquotank County," Blake said.