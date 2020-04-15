The Albemarle Area United Way has established a new grant fund to help area nonprofit agencies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
Any certified nonprofit working to meet health, education or economic needs arising from the pandemic is eligible for grants from the fund of up to $2,500, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said Tuesday.
Nonprofits do not have be one of the AAUW’s 21 area partners to qualify; they just need to show how they’re responding to the crisis, he said.
“Our goal with COVID-19 response grants is to meet essential human needs in our area, with highest priority given to food and nutritional assistance,” Blake said in a press release.
Other potential recipients for the grants include agencies providing medical care, shelter, and “essential” supplies like face masks and sanitization supplies. Also eligible are nonprofits providing support to essential workers, those providing remote learning opportunities for children, and those operating health and wellness programs.
Nonprofits providing assistance to people considered at risk for contracting COVID-19, including the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, may also receive “special emphasis” during consideration for the grants, Blake said.
Blake said many area nonprofits are seeing an increase in needs because of the COVID-19 crisis. He in fact received an email from an Edenton group inquiring about the fund hours after his email announcing it went out Tuesday.
“They weren’t even on my email list” of contacts, he said.
Many area nonprofits have years of experience responding to hurricanes or natural disasters, but the coronavirus crisis is different because its “length and impact are yet to be determined,” Blake said.
Fortunately, the AAUW is “already seeing people make significant contributions” to both the COVID-19 fund and the United Way’s Community Care Collaborative, he said. The CCC is a program set up by the AAUW last October to help area residents needing emergency assistance paying for one-time expenses.
“We do have a very generous community,” Blake said.
As of Tuesday, the AAUW had collected $19,270 for both the COVID-19 Response Fund and the CCC fund. Blake said about half that amount is for the COVID-19 fund and the other half is designated for the CCC.
Donations to the CCC are restricted to Pasquotank and Camden residents in need of help paying for unexpected expenses like a car repair. Last month, for example, the CCC received a call from a woman who needed food for her service dog but was unable to drive and get it herself. Blake said the AAUW was able to provide the woman with food for her dog.
“The CCC is here to help people in need,” he said.
In addition to regular donors, Blake said he is expecting to hear soon from several foundations considering requests from the AAUW for the COVID-19 fund.
Blake is also asking community members whose financial circumstances haven’t been affected by the coronavirus crisis to consider donating some or all of their federal stimulus checks to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Federal officials have said the first batch of those checks — $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples — were supposed to go out this week.
Blake said the AAUW’s Allocations Committee will meet every two weeks to review applications and make grant decisions. The committee’s decisions will be announced within three business days to “ensure quick decisions and a timely response,” he said.
Applications for the COVID-19 Response Fund can be found on the AAUW’s website, https://www.albemarleareauw.org/covid-19-rapid-response. They also may be submitted by email to: director@albemarleareauw.org. Blake can also be reached at 252-333-1510.
The deadline for the COVID-19 Response Fund’s next application period is Friday, April 24, at 5 p.m.
For information about the Community Care Collaborative, call 252-333-1009 or email communitycare@albemarleareauw.org.
The United Way isn’t the only area organization mobilizing its fundraising efforts on behalf of nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to lift nonprofits up,” said Natalie Peel, community leadership officer at the North Carolina Community Foundation, which serves 25 counties in eastern North Carolina.
“The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state,” the organization says on its website.
When deciding which nonprofit to donate to during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peel suggests researching organizations at https://www.guidestar.org/. Data is available on the site to help donors determine where to best allocate funds. If you can’t visit an organization in person, many have websites and should respond to emailed questions, she said.
Peel also recommends making the donation to the group’s general operating fund. That way, the nonprofit can allocate funds for what is needed most right now.
“Every bit of giving will help,” she said.
Peel also noted that the CARES Act recently by the Congress and signed into law by President Trump contains charitable deduction incentives for taxpayers.
For more information about the North Carolina Community Foundation, visit https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/.