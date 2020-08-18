The Albemarle Area United Way kicks off its "Spirit Week" on Facebook Live later today.
Its "Community" program today at 12:30 p.m. will include its Spirit of Community Award presentation and a "Caring for Our Community" interactive panel discussion.
The series continues on Wednesday with a "Giving" program, also on Facebook Live, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The program will include presentation of AAUW's Spirit of Giving Award and the results of the 2019-20 campaign.
The series concludes Thursday with a "Partnership" program, also on Facebook Live from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The program will feature presentation of AAUW's Partner of the Year, a presentation on community investment in 2019-20 and the kickoff of AAUW's 2020-21 campaign.