Leaders of the Unity Project of 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina said at a project kickoff at Mid-Atlantic Christian University Thursday that Elizabeth City can make progress in bridging the racial divide that will have a ripple effect across the country.
“Elizabeth City is small enough and smart enough to set the pace for the nation,” said Hezekiah Brown of 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina Inc.
The group has published a list of action steps at www.bridgingtheracialdivide.info.
Beth Cross, director of institutional advancement at MACU, said every family, business, church and organization in the community is being asked to review the list of action items, pick three to work on this year, and encourage others to join the effort.
The action items grew out of the Building Bridges Conference held over two days this summer at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City. About two dozen of the conference participants attended the kickoff event Thursday.
Brown told the crowd that the two days of dialogue during the Building Bridges Conference was focused on defining the problem and then identifying solutions.
“Those two days brought us closer together,” Brown said.
MACU President John Maurice said he values the growing friendships he has with both Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon and COA President Jack Bagwell.
Maurice said he and others joining together in the Unity Project have a goal of seeing the world as it is but leaving it a little better than they found it.
That positive change begins with “reaching out with an arm of friendship instead of holding someone at arm’s length,” Maurice said.
Maurice said he has enjoyed getting to know members of 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina. He said representatives of the group recently spoke at the MACU chapel service.
“I was amazed at the students’ response,” Maurice said. Students stayed afterward and had enthusiastic conversations with members of the group, he said.
Bishop Ernest Sutton, vice president of 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina Inc., said he appreciates the efforts of everyone involved in the Unity Project and is particularly excited about the cooperation of MACU, COA and ECSU.
Maurice, Bagwell, and ECSU Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Wade all said they have begun discussions about how they might be a part of the Unity Project’s progress.
Sutton said the meeting at COA brought about a new level of understanding.
“Because of our passion, which is connected with our purpose, we’re going to be able to do some things in Elizabeth City that will ring large across the country,” Sutton said.
He said communication is another key.
“I am so proud that we have begun a new level of communication in our community,” Sutton said.
A closing prayer was led by the Rev. Jonathan Snoots, a MACU alum.