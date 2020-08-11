CAMDEN — It’s not known when a washed-out portion of Old Swamp Road in Camden County will reopen, says an official with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
On Friday, the NCDOT closed Old Swamp Road between Bunker Hill and Lilly roads after that portion of highway was washed out by rain. The affected section includes a bridge that crosses Joyce Creek.
District DOT spokesman Tim Hass said Monday the closing was necessary after the road on the southern side of the creek, eroded by repeated rainfall, collapsed. The bridge was not affected or compromised in the road’s collapse, Hass said.
It’s unknown at this time when the road will reopen to traffic, he said.
“We do not currently have a timetable, but we will know more once a repair plan is formulated,” Hass said.