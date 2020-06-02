Elizabeth City utility customers now owe more than $2 million in unpaid bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic — a figure that is expected to grow over the next two months.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday extended by 60 days his executive order that prohibits utility cutoffs and the issuance of late fees on utilities during the pandemic. Cooper’s order also prohibits the eviction for three weeks of anyone behind on their rent.
Cooper first issued the policy against cutoffs and issuing late fees on March 31. While the order was set to end June 1, Saturday’s extension means the order will remain in effect until July 30.
“North Carolinians need relief to help make ends meet during the pandemic,” Cooper said in a press release announcing the extension and evictions moratorium Saturday. “Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus.”
Cooper’s press release makes clear utility customers and housing renters are still ultimately responsible for paying their bills.
Besides being prohibited from disconnecting any customer for another 60 days, utilities also cannot collect any late fees, penalties or other charges from customers who fail to pay their bill. The order affects all electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities operating in the state.
The order also extends repayment plans for customers behind on their bills to at least six months. It also makes six months the default term for cases where a utility and customer can’t agree on the terms of an extended repayment plan.
Under the order halting evictions for three weeks, landlords are prohibited from starting summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent.
Landlords are also prevented from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment of rent. Renters also can’t be charged additional interest, fees or other penalties while the order is in effect.
Landlords are also required to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay back rent. They’re also required to modify existing leases to disallow evictions for reasons of late or nonpayment of rent. Evictions for health and safety reasons, however, could take place during the order.
The moratoriums on utility cutoffs and evictions come as hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians have either lost their jobs or seen their work hours reduced because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic over the past two months.
While Cooper recently allowed some businesses like restaurants and barbershops and hair salons to reopen, many others like bars, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment venues, remain closed under his current restriction-easing plan.
Roughly 30 percent of Elizabeth City’s utility customers have taken advantage of the moratorium on disconnections.
About a week ago, the city had 2,644 delinquent utility accounts — 2,389 residential and 255 commercial — but City Manager Rich Olson said Monday that figure is now over 3,000 customers. The total amount of unpaid utility charges has increased by around $500,000 in that time.
Last week, City Council approved a repayment plan that goes beyond the six-month repayment window in Cooper’s executive order. As a general rule, the city keeps additional catchup utility payments to under $100 a month.
A repayment plan is only available for bills that came due from March 31 to July 30. The city’s utilities will resume normal operations on July 31. That means penalties and utility cutoffs would start on any balances incurred prior to March 31.
When Cooper’s order ends on July 31, city utility customers will have until Sept. 1 to sign up for the repayment plan.
A little over a week ago, the city had lost $61,000 in late fee revenues because of Cooper’s order. That figure is now over $100,000. The city is also expected to write off around $400,000 worth of utility bills.