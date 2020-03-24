A total of three Bertie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, upping the total number of residents in the region diagnosed with the respiratory disease to five.
The first Bertie County case was reported early Tuesday morning. Shortly before 4 p.m. the same day, Albemarle Regional Health Services announced two additional Bertie residents had been diagnosed.
ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. received notifications of the lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bertie, ARHS said in separate press releases.
All three people who tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation and ARHS officials are following N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on "contract tracing" to determine those who had close contact with the patient, ARHS said.
The agency defined close contact as having direct contact with or being within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for COVID-19 for at least 10 minutes while not wearing personal protective equipment. Caregivers and members of a household are considered persons who've had close contact.
ARHS' confirmation of the Bertie cases of COVID-19 comes a day after the regional health agency announced a person had tested positive for the coronavirus in Hertford County, and five days after the agency announced a positive test in Pasquotank County.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, there are more than 400 cases of COVID-19 in 48 North Carolina counties and no deaths. Nationwide, there were 51,542 total cases of COVID-19 and more than 674 deaths.
Globally, there were 414,277 cases of COVID-19 and 18,557 deaths.
In North Carolina, health officials have performed 8,502 tests for the coronavirus. An ARHS spokeswoman said it was impossible to say how many of tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the region, given that private labs are only reporting positive results.