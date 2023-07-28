A mechanical malfunction caused the eastbound bridge over the Pasquotank River to not close properly for more than an hour Thursday evening until repairs could be made, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Friday that his understanding is that both the eastbound and westbound bridges had been raised Thursday evening to allow a boat to pass. When the bridge tender tried to lower the bridges back to their fully lowered positions, the eastbound bridge would not fully close. The bridge was raised back to the full up position but again would not lower fully to the closed position, Jones said.


  