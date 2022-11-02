Currituck Sheriff’s deputies say this man, Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, escaped custody while being booked, Tuesday morning. Currituck deputies were searching the Maple area for Smith throughout Tuesday afternoon.
MAPLE – Law enforcement officers continue their search for an Elizabeth City man who escaped custody, Tuesday morning.
“We used drone surveillance up until 1 a.m. last night and we are continuing with multiple-drone coverage and a collaboration of ground searching with multiple agencies,” an updated news release from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office states.
Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, was in the process of being booked by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office when at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday he fled the unit’s booking area, the news release states. Officers were awaiting a magistrate’s order for Smith’s arrest when Smith bolted out a nearby door and ran into the wood line near the Maple Detention Center, which is located off Maple Road.
Police on Wednesday continued to focus their search in that vicinity. Also assisting is a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.
Smith had been picked up by Currituck deputies for a warrant out of Pasquotank County for failure to appear in court to face a charge of felony larceny, the release states.
Smith was handcuffed at the time of his escape and was last seen wearing a coat, slim fit jeans and black shoes, according to a photo attached to the release. In the photo, he appears to still be handcuffed. He was last known to be unarmed.
Several law enforcement units, including a K9 unit, were searching the Maple area for Smith. Residents with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Currituck Communications at 252-453-3633 or 911.