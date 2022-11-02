Smith

Currituck Sheriff’s deputies say this man, Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, escaped custody while being booked, Tuesday morning. Currituck deputies were searching the Maple area for Smith throughout Tuesday afternoon.

 Facebook/Currituck Sheriff’s Office

MAPLE – Law enforcement officers continue their search for an Elizabeth City man who escaped custody, Tuesday morning.

“We used drone surveillance up until 1 a.m. last night and we are continuing with multiple-drone coverage and a collaboration of ground searching with multiple agencies,” an updated news release from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office states.