An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools school bus and a white Chevrolet pickup truck are shown after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at Forest Park Road and U.S. Highway 17 across from Central Elementary School, Monday afternoon. At least one person was extricated from the overturned pickup was transported for medical treatment.
Twenty-six patients in all were transported for treatment following a collision between a pickup truck and an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus Monday, according to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
According to a Pasquotank-Camden EMS incident report, one minor who was initially unresponsive was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale Air Ambulance. Another minor and three adults were transported by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Two of the adult patients had been extricated from the pickup truck, which wound up on its side as a result of the collision.
The remaining 21 patients were minors who had been riding on the school bus. They were loaded onto another ECPPS bus and transported to SAMC, the report states. The gender or ages of the patients are not included in the report. The remaining children on the bus were taken to Central Elementary School to be picked up by their parents.
Pasquotank-Camden EMS was notified of the accident at 3:05 p.m. Monday, and the report lists the collision as a "mass casualty incident." The collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 South and Forest Park Road, next to Central Elementary. At the scene, Bus 204 was seen with extensive damage to its front end and resting close to white Chevrolet pickup that was on its right side.
Interim City Police Chief Phil Webster said shortly after the accident that the collision involved a pickup truck and an ECPPS bus.
Webster said the collision is still under investigation and he was unable to comment on what caused it.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said Monday afternoon that some students aboard Bus 204 were being evaluated and observed by medical professionals. He said the students aboard the bus attend Central Elementary.
"We will always take the proper medical precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our students," he said. "Our Transportation Department and local Emergency Management professionals responded immediately. For their immediate and professional response, we are extremely grateful."
A sergeant with the N.C. Highway Patrol said the ECPD is in charge of investigating the accident.