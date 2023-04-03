school bus accident

An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools school bus and a white Chevrolet pickup truck are shown after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at Forest Park Road and U.S. Highway 17 across from Central Elementary School, Monday afternoon. At least one person was extricated from the overturned pickup was transported for medical treatment.   

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Twenty-six patients in all were transported for treatment following a collision between a pickup truck and an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus Monday, according to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services. 

According to a Pasquotank-Camden EMS incident report, one minor who was initially unresponsive was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale Air Ambulance. Another minor and three adults were transported by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Two of the adult patients had been extricated from the pickup truck, which wound up on its side as a result of the collision.  