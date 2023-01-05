Because of the ongoing impasse in the Congress over choosing a new House speaker, Congressman-elect Don Davis is still a congressman-elect.
Davis, who was elected to represent the 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8, released a statement Thursday advising constituents that his planned ceremonial district swearing-in scheduled for Thursday at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville had been postponed.
“The people of eastern North Carolina elected me to work for them. However, we cannot officially get to work without electing a Speaker," Davis explained in the statement.
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California, formerly the minority leader in the House, was poised to become the next Speaker of the House because the GOP won a majority of the House seats in the Nov. 8 election.
However, his bid has been stymied by approximately 20 members of the Republican caucus, who on Tuesday, Wednesday and again on Thursday, voted against his nomination for speaker. As a result, he has not been able to reach the 218-vote threshold needed to be elected speaker.
McCarthy met with his GOP opponents Wednesday night after the House voted to adjourn following three unsuccessful speaker election ballots for the second day in a row.
But his negotiating efforts apparently went nowhere. At least five failed efforts to elect McCarthy the House speaker took place on Thursday, with the 20 Republicans opposed to McCarthy first voting for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, then splitting their votes between Donalds and Kevin Hern of Oklahoma before most of them finally voting for just Hern on the 11th ballot. Former President Donald Trump also was nominated and supported by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida during the 10th and 11th ballots.
Meanwhile, the House's 212 Democrats, including Davis, have given their votes on all 11 ballots to Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York. He, too, however, fell short each time because of the 218 votes needed to win election.
Because the House speaker swears in new members of Congress and those who win re-election, Davis and other members elected or re-elected in November can't be sworn in yet.
Davis, who was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday, said he's "committed to staying" in Washington, D.C. until the Congress elects a new speaker.
"I look forward to the 118th Congress getting to work for the American people,” he said.
No makeup date for his district swearing-in has been set. After he's sworn in, Davis will represent Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties in the 1st Congressional District.