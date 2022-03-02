CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 69-year-old fisherman from the Pasquotank River Tuesday evening about an hour after his boat was found unattended and adrift on the water.
Sheriff Kevin Jones identified the man as Robert Wayne Tadlock of the 1800 block of Darian Drive, Elizabeth City. Tadlock operated a local insurance business in the city.
Jones said Tadlock's body was found about 100 yards offshore, about a mile from where his 16-foot jon boat had been discovered earlier. Tadlock was not wearing a life jacket, Jones said.
The sheriff said he received a call from a citizen around 5:19 p.m., stating he had observed what appeared to be an unattended boat floating adrift off the Bartlett's Landing subdivision in Camden.
Jones, who lives nearby, said he went to Bartlett's Landing where two local fishermen took him out in their boat to where the fishing boat was floating adrift about 600-700 yards offshore.
Jones said no one was aboard and the boat's outboard motor was "trimmed up" — out of the water — and had monofilament fishing line wrapped around the propeller. He said several rods and reels were hanging over the boat's side "as if someone had been fishing."
"When we saw that we got a bad feeling," Jones said.
Jones said one of the fisherman said he earlier had seen what appeared to be the same boat tied up at some pylons in the river off Bartlett's Landing.
Using two boats — the fishermen's boat and Tadlock's jon boat — Jones and the two fishermen began searching the shoreline for Tadlock. About a mile from where they found Tadlock's boat, one of the fishermen spotted something floating on the water that turned out to be Tadlock's body, Jones said. They recovered his body at 6:25 p.m., he said.
Jones said it's conjecture but he believes Tadlock may have been trying to get the fishing line untangled from the boat motor's propeller when he lost his balance and fell into the water.
Given the frigid water temperature, "you're not going to last long in water that cold," Jones said.
Jones wasn't sure Tuesday evening if an autopsy will be performed. He said the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission will also be conducting an investigation of the incident.
Authorities believe Tadlock was alone in the boat. Other fishermen who knew him said he usually fishes alone, Jones said.
Jones said authorities were able to confirm Tadlock as the missing fisherman because his pickup truck and attached boat trailer were parked at the Milltown Road boating access in Shiloh. The boat's registration matched the truck and trailer, he said.