Updated: Camden water crews responding to water main break
From staff reports
Julian Eure
Jan 3, 2023

CAMDEN — Camden water crews are working to replace a section of a main waterline that ruptured just south of Trafton Road earlier today, the county manager's office said.

The break in the 14-inch water main has left properties between Trafton and Shipyard roads without water, County Manager Erin Burke's office said in a press release.

It was not immediately clear how many Camden water customers are affected.

Water is being sent north on a bypass through a 6-inch line, the release said. While this will supply water to areas affected by the ruptured line, customers will notice low water pressure.

Motorists are "strongly encouraged" to use caution when approaching and passing through the work zone where county crews will be replacing the ruptured pipe, the release said.

The Camden Sheriff's Office said the water main rupture was reported at 8:17 a.m.