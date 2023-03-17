...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Updated: City police to hold press conference after shooting of 2 juveniles
Elizabeth City police plan to hold a press conference in front of City Hall today at 4 p.m. to address questions about the city's latest shooting involving juveniles.
Police said Friday they are investigating after two juveniles were shot Thursday evening.
According to a press release, officers responded to a shots-fired report in the area of South Road and Shepard streets around 6:05 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found two juveniles with gunshot wounds outside of a vehicle, Deputy Chief James Avens said. Both juveniles were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical treatment.
Avens said both were later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He did not immediately know their condition. Hospitals don't release information about juveniles to news media.
Avens declined to say if the juveniles have told police who shot them, citing the ongoing investigation.
The shooting was the second in Elizabeth City involving juveniles in a little more than a month. Four people — three juveniles and a 19-year-old man — were shot Feb. 8 at building 1200 of the Walker Landing apartment complex off Roanoke Avenue. Two of the victims were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment and the other two were transported to SAMC by private vehicles, according to emergency medical services.
At a press conference held Thursday, Feb. 9, interim police Chief Phil Webster said the four victims each suffered at least one gunshot wound. Webster identified the adult victim as Rontrez Coleman, 19, of Factory St., Elizabeth City. A hospital spokesman said at the time Coleman's condition was critical.
Avens said no arrests have been made in the Feb. 8 shooting.
Police are urging anyone with information about the juveniles' shooting to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 335-4321 or Crime Line at 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.