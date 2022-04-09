Elizabeth City police have arrested a city man in connection with the shooting of a juvenile in the northwestern area of the city Friday afternoon.
Kenneth Lee Fiers, 35, of the 200 block of West Burgess St., is charged in the shooting that police said happened in the area of Factory and Parsonage streets.
A press release states police received reports about 5:16 p.m. of 5-8 gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a medical facility where he was treated for his injuries, the release said.
The release doesn't indicate the shooting victim's age or condition but police officers, speaking by radio Friday evening, said the juvenile was 16. That could not be immediately confirmed Saturday. A police spokesman asked a reporter to put the newspaper's questions in an email.
Fiers is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits, the release states.
A magistrate set Fiers' secured bond at $51,000 but it wasn't clear from the police department's release whether he is still in custody. An online inmate search Saturday afternoon indicated there was no one by that name being held in custody. His first appearance in District Court is Monday.
Parsonage and Factory streets are in area bounded to the west by North Hughes Boulevard and Elizabeth Street to the south.