...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Updated: EC police investigate after man found with gunshot wound
Elizabeth City police are investigating after a man was found in the Shepard Street area Saturday with a gunshot wound.
Police said in a press release officers were dispatched to Herrington Road near the Brown Street intersection about 2:44 p.m. after receiving a shots fired report.
As officers searched the area they found a man, Markus Jordan, who had suffered a gunshot, in the 500 block of Shepard Street.
Jordan, 27, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, police said. A Sentara spokeswoman said Monday Jordan is in good condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Elizabeth City State University officials notified students of the shots fired report in the Shepard Street area by text alert at 2:59 p.m. and urged them to avoid the area.
ECSU later issued a second text alert that police had cleared the incident and it was safe to resume travel to the Shepard Street area. The campus was never under threat, the text said.
Police are investigating Jordan's shooting as a case of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. They asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential, police said.