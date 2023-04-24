Elizabeth City police say two juveniles were being treated at a local hospital Monday night after they were struck by gunfire on Speed Street.
Police said in a press release late Monday that one juvenile was treated at Sentara Albemarle for a gunshot to the arm, the other for a gunshot to the right leg. Both were in stable condition, the release said.
Police did not release the ages or genders of the juveniles.
According to the release, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street at 6:36 p.m. When they arrived, they found the juvenile who had been shot in the arm. The juvenile was transported by private vehicle to the hospital, police said.
The second juvenile shot in the leg was also transported by private vehicle to the hospital. It was not clear from the release if that happened before police arrived.
According to emergency police radio traffic, the incident happened in the 300 block of Speed Street and involved someone shooting out the windows at one residence and firing bullets at another.
Police said the shootings were an ongoing investigation and urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.