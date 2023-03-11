...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An Elizabeth City woman wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint in October and shooting another man in January was arrested in Currituck County on Friday, city police said.
Heaven Tyshae Griffin, 22, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, was apprehended on outstanding warrants about 8 a.m. by a city task force officer assigned with the U.S. Marshal's Service, according to a press release. Police didn't say where in Currituck Griffin was arrested.
According to arrest warrants, Griffin is charged with five felonies: attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny.
She was being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond for the attempted first degree murder charge, police said. A magistrate set a separate $100,000 secured bond for the other charges against her. A jail official also said she's being held for a parole violation.
According to her arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder, Griffin "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously" attempted to "kill and murder" a man Jan. 21. The police press release doesn't detail what happened, stating only that the victim "sustained gunshot wound injuries" during an incident at 1122 Herrington Road on that date.
Griffin's arrest warrant for the other charges alleges she used a handgun on Oct. 23, 2022, to hold a second man at gunpoint, ordered him to drive her without his consent to a "certain location," and then stole both the man's 2010 Nissan Maxima vehicle and $48 in cash. The police press release states the incident was reported in the area of 401 West Ehringhaus Street.
The warrant for Griffin's arrest on the attempted murder charge was issued Feb. 3, court documents show. The warrant on the other charges was issued Jan. 25. Griffin's next court date is March 23, a court official said Friday.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained the wrong date for the incident for which Griffin is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny. The correct date was Oct. 23, 2022.