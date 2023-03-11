An Elizabeth City woman wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint in October and shooting another man in January was arrested in Currituck County on Friday, city police said.

Heaven Tyshae Griffin, 22, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, was apprehended on outstanding warrants about 8 a.m. by a city task force officer assigned with the U.S. Marshal's Service, according to a press release. Police didn't say where in Currituck Griffin was arrested.