...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT...
For the following areas...
Albemarle Sound...
Alligator River...
At 432 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts
was located near Bull Bay/scuppernong River, or near The Mouth Of The
Perquimans River, moving east at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to 40 knots, and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
Locations impacted include...
Bull Bay/scuppernong River, The Mouth Of The Perquimans River, The
Center Of The Albemarle Sound and The Mouth Of The Alligator River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern North
Carolina...and the adjacent coastal waters.
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
&&
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...40KTS
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 517 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER ALBEMARLE SOUND
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 517 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON
CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF PORTSMOUTH
CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH
ISLE OF WIGHT SOUTHAMPTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS,
BRYANTOWN, CAPE COLONY, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, COURTLAND, CURRITUCK,
DEEP CREEK, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY,
FENTRESS, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREENBRIER, GUM FORKS, HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, VALHALLA,
VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, AND WINDSOR.
EDENTON — A Tyner man wanted since April on serious felony assault charges is finally in custody thanks to a tip to law enforcement and follow-up by Edenton police and a regional fugitive task force.
Marlon Dillard, 26, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Broad Street in Edenton on Wednesday, according to an Edenton Police Department press release. He's charged with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.