EDENTON — A Tyner man wanted since April on serious felony assault charges is finally in custody thanks to a tip to law enforcement and follow-up by Edenton police and a regional fugitive task force.

Marlon Dillard, 26, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Broad Street in Edenton on Wednesday, according to an Edenton Police Department press release. He's charged with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.


  