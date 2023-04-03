school bus accident

An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools school bus and a white Chevrolet pickup truck are shown after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at Forest Park Road and U.S. Highway 17 across from Central Elementary School, Monday afternoon. At least one person was extricated from the overturned pickup was transported for medical treatment.   

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

At least one person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment following a collision between a pickup truck and an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus Monday afternoon, the city's interim police chief said. 

The collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 South and Forest Park Road, next to Central Elementary School. But interim police Chief Phil Webster said he was not sure which school's students were aboard the bus.