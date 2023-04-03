An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools school bus and a white Chevrolet pickup truck are shown after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at Forest Park Road and U.S. Highway 17 across from Central Elementary School, Monday afternoon. At least one person was extricated from the overturned pickup was transported for medical treatment.
At least one person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment following a collision between a pickup truck and an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus Monday afternoon, the city's interim police chief said.
The collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 South and Forest Park Road, next to Central Elementary School. But interim police Chief Phil Webster said he was not sure which school's students were aboard the bus.
Emergency responders extricated someone from a Chevrolet pickup truck that was involved in the collision, according to Webster.
He said at least one person was transported for medical treatment, but he wasn't sure of the person's age, or whether they are male or female. An emergency medical services official said the person transported was in the pickup, not the bus.
Webster said the collision is still being investigated. He said he was unable to comment on what caused the collision.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said Monday afternoon that some students aboard Bus 204 were being evaluated and observed by medical professionals. He said the students aboard the bus attend Central Elementary.
"We will always take the proper medical precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our students," he said. "Our Transportation Department and local Emergency Management professionals responded immediately. For their immediate and professional response, we are extremely grateful."
A sergeant with the N.C. Highway Patrol said the ECPD is in charge of investigating the accident.