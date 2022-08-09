Elizabeth City Police Chief Larry James has stepped down as the city's top cop for reasons that are not clear.
James, who was promoted from captain to police chief earlier this spring, is stepping down effective immediately, interim City Manager Montique McClary announced Tuesday.
James could not be immediately reached.
In a closed session meeting Monday night, McClary informed City Council that James was stepping down and that she had appointed former Nags Head Police Chief James Phillip Webster as the city's interim police chief. Webster started work in Elizabeth City today.
Mayor Kirk Rivers referred questions Tuesday morning about why James is stepping down to McClary. Rivers said the city manager has the sole authority to hire and fire city personnel, including department heads, and that City Council plays no role in that process.
“That’s the call of the city manager,” Rivers said. “It is the sole discretion of the city manager. (McClary) did make us aware that (James) was stepping down.”
The Daily Advance left a message for McClary Tuesday morning seeking additional comment.
Rivers also said that James is only stepping down as police chief.
"He is still with the department,” Rivers said.
James was named the city's police chief on April 4 after serving as interim chief since Nov. 1.
James, a former captain with the Elizabeth City Police Department, was appointed interim police chief after then Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe was named secretary of the Department of Public Safety by Gov. Roy Cooper.
James has been a police officer in Elizabeth City for two decades, serving under eight different chiefs of police. He had served in the Field Operations Division, in the Office Internal Affairs as recruiting sergeant, and in the Support Services Division as division commander.
During his tenure as administrative captain he supervised the department’s division commanders as a member of the executive command staff.
Rivers said City Council did not interview Webster and only met him Monday night.
Webster’s LinkedIn account states he served as the Nags Head chief of police from February 2019 until last month.
Webster is the former chief of the North Myrtle Beach, S.C. police department. He served with the department for a total of 25 years before retiring.
In a press release, McClary said that Webster has an extensive law enforcement background. Webster retired as the North Myrtle Beach chief of police in June 2017.
“(Webster) started his career in North Myrtle Beach as an officer and worked his way through the ranks up to chief of police where he retired with 25 years of dedicated service,” McClary said in the press release.
Webster spent a year in the private sector before becoming chief of the Nags Head police department.
Webster, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982 to 1986, has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisville.