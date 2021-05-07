The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has until May 16 to show limited body camera and dash camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s April 21 shooting death to his family, according to an order signed by a Superior Court judge.
The order, signed by Judge Jeff Foster on Thursday, orders the sheriff's office to disclose nearly 16 minutes of the just over 118 minutes of video from the four officers' body cameras and one vehicle dash camera. Only one of the videos, just over 3 minutes in length, will be disclosed in its entirety, Foster's ruling reads.
Foster said the videos will be disclosed to Khalil Ferebee, Brown's adult son, and to his immediate family members and one attorney who is licensed and admitted to practice in North Carolina.
According to Foster's order, only the following other video will be disclosed to the Browns: the first minute and 40 seconds of a second video lasting 34 minutes and 58 seconds; the first 4 minutes and 50 seconds of a third video; the first 4 minutes and 30 seconds of a fourth video; and the first 4 minutes and 40 seconds of a fifth video. The order doesn't state which of the videos came from body cameras and which came from the vehicle dash camera.
Foster said the video footage being withheld doesn't contain images of Brown and "thus are not appropriate for disclosure at this time."
Foster said his reading of the state's body camera law finds disclosure of the videos to Brown's family, not release, "would be appropriate under the statute."
However, later in the order, Foster says nothing in his directive would prevent reconsideration of the videos' release "upon the conclusion of both internal and criminal investigations arising" from Brown's shooting death.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation of Brown's shooting death and four sheriff's offices are conducting internal affairs probes of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office. In addition, the FBI has started a federal civil rights probe into Brown's shooting.
As he did during an April 28 court hearing on Ferebee's petition for release of the videos, Foster's order states that the faces of deputies shown on the videos must be "blurred to prevent" their identification pending completion of the "internal or criminal investigations into (their) actions."
Foster said neither the Brown family nor their attorney will be allowed to make recordings of the videos.
Harry Daniels, an attorney for Brown's five minor children, said Friday he wasn't surprised that Foster had only ordered the video be disclosed instead of released. He noted Foster had said that during the April 28 hearing.
But Foster's decision to order only partial disclosure of the video, instead of all of it, does raise questions, Daniels said.
“That does cause questions to what is on the remaining video," he said. 'It is concerning that the video is trimmed for a set period of time and the full portion of the video after the event is not available to be disclosed to the family.”
Asked about Foster's restriction that the attorney be licensed in North Carolina, Daniels pointed out there is no such requirement in North Carolina's body camera law.
“It’s not in the statute," he said. "I think it’s a concerted effort to keep certain lawyers out. I think it’s to keep myself and Ben Crump out.’’
Daniels was referring to Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd after his murder by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Crump and attorney Bakari Sellars, a former South Carolina lawmaker, are two of the five attorneys currently retained by the Brown family. Daniels, Wayne Kendall and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter are the others.
Foster's order came eight days after the Wednesday, April 28, hearing at which the judge directed the Pasquotank sheriff to disclose video footage from the body cameras to Ferebee and the Brown family within 10 days.
Pasquotank officials said this week they couldn't disclose the footage to Brown's family without Foster's order, which as of Thursday, they hadn't received. County officials said they received Foster's order today.
It wasn't immediately clear why it took so long for Foster's order to be filed.
Daniels, who's from Atlanta, expressed surprise that Foster had started the clock on the video footage's release on Thursday, May 6, instead of during last week's hearing.
“That was a surprise," he said. "I was understanding that it would be 10 days from his order (on April 28). In Georgia, when a judge makes an order from the bench it usually flows retroactively from the date and time.’’
Although Foster's order now gives the sheriff's office 10 days to disclose the video to the Brown family, the disclosure could happen sooner than that.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett told The Daily Advance Thursday that the county has the video ready to release according to Foster's restrictions. The county has been awaiting Foster's order to proceed with the disclosure, he said.
Daniels said it shouldn't take 10 days to disclose the video to Brown's family.
“Trim is a simple process, it shouldn’t take more than five seconds," he said. 'I don’t think we will have to wait 10 days.”
This is a developing story.