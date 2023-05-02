The city of Elizabeth City's financial books have not been reconciled despite statements from city officials that the books are current, the head of the N.C. Local Government Commission told the agency Tuesday.

State Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson, who is also the director of the LGC, also told commission members in Raleigh Tuesday that Elizabeth City had cut off outside accounting firm Greg Isley CPA's access to the city’s financial records. Isley is the firm the city hired to help it with its financial bookkeeping problems.